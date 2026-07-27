Reece James shifts attention to the racecourse after England's World Cup heartbreak

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Reece James' quest for World Cup glory with England may have ended with semifinal anguish, but the Chelsea captain could grab consolation on the racecourse when Scommessa Sicura heads to Salisbury for British Stallion Studs EBF Stonehenge Stakes next month.

Owned by the England international in partnership with Opulence Thoroughbreds, the Andrew Balding-trained daughter of Cracksman impressed when building on some fine runs in defeat to open her account in a traditionally hot maiden during Newmarket's July Festival.

The form of that race was boosted when runner-up Tall Trees finished third in Listed company on her next start and Scommessa Sicura's handler is keen to now step up to a mile for a race the stable have won three times with Streets Ahead (2006), Elm Park (2014) and New Century (2024).

Reece James turns his attention to the racecourse after the World Cup. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images.

Balding said: "She looked very good at Newmarket and we are very happy with her. She'll probably go for the Stonehenge next at Salisbury. It's stepping up to a mile but she's bred to be going that far and Oisin [Murphy] couldn't pull her up at Newmarket. We're not going to dilly dally in going up to a mile.

"We've won it a few times most recently with New Century who went on to win a Grade One in Canada and I don't think I've ever run a filly in the race but it's a good fit for her."

He added: "It's great to have Reece in the yard and now he's back from the World Cup he might have a bit more time to get to the races at some stage. It's nice to have a nice one for him."

James is no stranger to racehorse ownership, also having horses in training with Ed Walker, and saw his Faith In Florence go close to winning on her second start at Newbury last week.

The daughter of Mehmas, who holds an entry for York's Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, is entered in a novice event at Nottingham on Thursday. James also has Sequel Star in training with Walker.