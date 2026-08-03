Churchill Downs, NYRA unveil 6-race championship to debut in 2027

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SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Churchill Downs Incorporated and the New York Racing Association announced a six-race championship series on Monday. The sequence spans five months that includes the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes and a $5 million prize pool. It is set to begin next year.

The first and third legs of the Triple Crown are scheduled next year for the traditional five weeks apart between May 1 and June 5.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Jockey Club said a date for the Preakness next year has not yet been announced and declined comment on the championship series of races in Kentucky and New York.

There has been some speculation about the Preakness moving back to three weeks after the Derby from two in an effort to convince owners and trainers to enter their horses in the race in Baltimore. Golden Tempo became the third Derby winner in five years not to take part.

This championship series includes the Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs in Louisville in July and the Jim Dandy and the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course later in the summer. It's scheduled to also have a championship race at Churchill Downs in September ahead of the Breeders' Cup in the fall, which in 2027 is set to take place at Belmont Park on Long Island.

"This series is designed to showcase the sport's best 3-year-olds across a season-long championship, elevating our biggest events and creating the next generation of fans," NYRA president CEO David O'Rourke said in a statement.

NBC is set to broadcast the races at Churchill Downs while Fox covers the ones in New York.

"By connecting these premier events through one championship, we're creating a season-long storyline that benefits the future of thoroughbred racing," Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said.