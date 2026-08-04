Date for 2027 Preakness set to be revealed on Wednesday

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ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The date of the 2027 Preakness Stakes is set to be revealed on Wednesday by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Jockey Club.

There has been speculation about the Preakness moving back from two to three weeks after the Kentucky Derby to get more horses from the Triple Crown opener to run in the second leg. Golden Tempo became the second Derby winner in a row and third in five years not to take part.

But the Belmont Stakes staying on the first Saturday in June for next year could extend the troubles of the condensed calendar for at least one more Triple Crown season. The return of the race to Belmont Park is set for June 5, as part of a new 3-year-old championship series that includes the Derby, the Belmont and races into the summer and possibly early fall.

For at least 2027, that series does not include the 152nd rendition of the Preakness, which is set to take place back at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore following a one-time stop at Laurel Park. Full reconstruction of the new Pimlico is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028, officials have said.