The PKL season 12 auctions have begun on May 31, and will continue through June 1 with plenty of superstars up for grabs.

Charismatic Iranian all rounder Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was first up for bidding, and it went down to the wire, before Gujarat Giants snapped him up for a whopping 2.23 Crores (already more than the highest bid from the last auction which had 2.15 Cr for Sachin Tanwar). It's the third season in a row that Shadloui has crossed the 2 crore mark in the auctions. The next to cross the one crore mark was defender Yogesh Bijender Dahiya who went for Rs 1.125 Cr to Bengaluru Bulls.

Dabang Delhi then used their FBM to get Ashu Malik for Rs. 1.90 Cr., as the category A raiders attracted big numbers with Arjun Deshwal going to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs. 1.405 Cr and the best raider from last season, Devank Dalal going for the second highest bid of the day (so far) at Rs 2.205 Cr.

Iranian Fazel Atrachali surprisingly went for the base price of Rs 30 lakhs. In an even more surprising move, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat almost went unsold before a late bidding war saw him go to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 59.5 lakhs.

Nine players have gone up for auction till now. With more players to go under the hammer, we will continue to update this page to tell you who has brought whom and for how much in the PKL season 12 auctions:

Bengal Warriorz

Elite Retained Players: Vishwas S (Raider)

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Manjeet (Defender), Yash Malik (Defender), Deep Kumar (Defender), Sushil Kambrekar (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A domestic Players: Devank Dalal (raider) for Rs Rs. 2.205 Cr

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players:

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players: None.

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Pankaj (Raider), Manjeet (Raider), Chandranaik M (All-Rounder), Lucky Kumar (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Ankush (defender) for Rs 30 lakhs, Yogesh Dahiya (defender) for Rs 1.125 Cr

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players:

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Players: None.

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Sandeep (Defender), Mohit (Raider)

Overseas Players: Fazel Atrachali (Defender) for Rs 30 Lakh, Ashu Malik (raider) for Rs 1.90 Cr

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players:

Gujarat Giants

Elite Retained Players: Himanshu Singh (Raider), Himahsu (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Rakesh HS (Raider), Parteek Dahiya (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: None.

Overseas Players: Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (All Rounder) for Rs 2.23 Cr.

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: