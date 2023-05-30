How to watch PLL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, and ABC

In June, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) will kick off its fifth season in America. The Waterdogs won the 2022 PLL Championship. Will another team rise to the top this year? Here's everything you need to know about the league.

When does the 2023 PLL season start?

Opening weekend on Saturday, June 3 will feature the first game of the season between Redwoods LC and Atlas LC exclusively on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. A championship rematch between Chaos LC and Waterdogs LC is slated for Sunday, June 4 on ABC at 1 p.m ET.

How can I watch all of the regular season PLL games?

The 2023 PLL season schedule will include 16 games on ESPN linear platforms - ABC (8), ESPN (2), and ESPN2 (6), with all 48 games to be streamed live on ESPN+.

What other PLL events should I watch?

In addition to opening weekend, ESPN will televise the 2023 PLL All-Star Game on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The 2023 Championship is set for ABC at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The League will take a two-week break for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship slated for June 21-July 1.

ESPNU will also televise the 2023 PLL Draft on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

What is the Premier Lacrosse League?

The Premier Lacrosse League is a men's professional lacrosse league based in the United States. PLL is made up of eight teams featuring lacrosse players from around the world. Former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil founded PLL with his brother Mike Rabil in 2018.

Why should fans tune into this upcoming PLL season?

PLL co-founder Paul Rabil recently explained the rising interest around the League, stating that "Our 2023 programming slate of games across broadcast, cable and streaming is record-setting...We're thrilled to bring more lacrosse to more fans, new and current, all summer long." Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions, elaborated on ESPN's commitment to lacrosse in general: "With all 48 games available on ESPN+, and 16 on our linear platforms, it is another year showcasing the sport's biggest outdoor lacrosse stars as ESPN platforms continue to be the ultimate destination for the sport."

How can I learn more about PLL?

To stream PLL action, sign up for the ESPN+. For the latest scores, news, and more, check out the ESPN PLL hub page and official League website. For social content, follow PLL on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.