How to watch 2025 Premier Lacrosse League draft on ESPN+

Many of college lacrosse's top players will step into the professional ranks Tuesday night during the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League draft.

All eight teams will look to add talent to their roster before the 2025 season opens May 30. The Utah Archers seek players who can help them win a third straight PLL championship.

Here are key facts about the 2025 PLL college draft:

How can fans watch?

The draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Fans can follow every pick of all four rounds in the PLL streaming hub.

Who are the notable players to watch for in the draft?

Here's a look at Paul Carcaterra of ESPN's big board:

1. CJ Kirst (attack, Cornell)

2. Chris Kavanagh (attack, Notre Dame)

3. Sam English (midfield, Syracuse)

4. Levi Verch (LSM, Saint Joseph's)

5. Coulter Mackesy (attack, Princeton)

6. Andrew McAdorey (midfield, Duke)

7. Matt Traynor (midfield, Penn State)

8. Brendan Lavelle (defense, Penn)

9. Jake Taylor (attack, Notre Dame)

10. Sam King (attack, Harvard)

11. Emmet Carroll (goalie, Penn)

12. Owen Hiltz (attack, Syracuse)

When does the 2025 PLL season begin?

The 2025 PLL regular season begins at 6 p.m. ET on May 30 with a doubleheader at the University of Albany. The Carolina Chaos take on the New York Atlas in the first meeting, followed by the California Redwoods and the Denver Outlaws facing off in the second matchup.

How can fans access more PLL coverage from ESPN?

