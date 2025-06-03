How to watch "Rabil's Places" on ESPN+

Take a sneak peek at "Rabil's Places," an ESPN series hosted by Paul Rabil that explores the journeys of lacrosse legends. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

"Rabil's Places," ESPN's newest ESPN Original Series, premieres Wednesday on ESPN+ and Disney+.

The five-episode docuseries follows Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Paul Rabil as he explores lacrosse's rich history and traditions and pays homage to the sport's indigenous origins.

The premiere episode features legendary football coach Bill Belichick. The eight-time Super Bowl champion and current North Carolina Tar Heels head coach delves into his lifelong love for lacrosse. Rabil also explores why there's so much crossover between lacrosse and football.

Here are key facts about the ESPN Original Series:

When does "Rabil's Places" premiere?

"Rabil's Places" premieres Wednesday on ESPN+ and Disney+. New episodes premiere every Wednesday through July 2 on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.

How can fans watch?

Fans can view each episode in the ESPN streaming hub. Fans can watch the official "Rabil's Places" trailer here.

How can fans access more lacrosse content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League and college sports hub pages for the latest on professional and college indoor and outdoor lacrosse.