How to watch National Lacrosse League Week 1: ESPN schedule

The National Lacrosse League kicks off Week 1 of the 2025-26 season Friday night with a clash between the Toronto Rock and the newly relocated Oshawa FireWolves.

The FireWolves, who were based in Albany, New York, the past four seasons, will make their home debut in Oshawa and take the turf with reigning NLL Rookie of the Year Dyson Williams. The matchup will feature a showdown between the NLL's past two No. 1 draft picks in Williams (2024) and Toronto's CJ Kirst (2025).

Here are key facts about the opening week of the NLL 2025-26 season:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Nov. 28, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Toronto Rock at Oshawa FireWolves

Nov. 29, 2025

7 p.m.: San Diego Seals at Ottawa Black Bears

7:30 p.m.: Georgia Swarm at Buffalo Bandits

10 p.m.: Colorado Mammoth at Vancouver Warriors

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.