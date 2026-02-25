How to watch 2026 PLL/WLL Championship Series on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Top-tier lacrosse will take over the Washington, D.C., area when the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League join forces for the 2026 Lexus Championship Series. Eight teams will play a total of 16 games over seven days at The St. James sports, wellness and entertainment complex in Springfield, Virginia. All 16 games will stream exclusively in the ESPN App.

Here are key facts about the 2026 PLL and WLL Lexus Championship Series:

When is the 2026 Lexus Championship Series?

The event will begin Feb. 27 and run through March 8.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL and WLL streaming hubs.

What is the format?

The top four teams from the 2025 PLL regular season -- New York Atlas, Denver Outlaws, California Redwoods and Carolina Chaos -- and the four WLL franchises -- Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm and California Palms -- will compete in respective round-robin, six-on-six tournaments inspired by the lacrosse sixes game format added to the 2028 Summer Olympics. The format features fast-paced play on a condensed field with a shortened shot clock, and faceoffs are limited to the start of each quarter.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 27

6 p.m.: New York Charging vs. Boston Guard (WLL)

8 p.m.: New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws (PLL)

Saturday, Feb. 28

Noon: California Palms vs. Boston Guard (WLL)

2 p.m.: Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging (WLL)

6:30 p.m.: Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods (PLL)

8:30 p.m.: Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas (PLL)

Sunday, March 1

10:30 a.m.: California Palms vs. Maryland Charm (WLL)

12:30 p.m.: California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos (PLL)

Thursday, March 5

6 p.m.: Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws (PLL)

8 p.m.: New York Charging vs. California Palms (WLL)

Friday, March 6

6 p.m.: Boston Guard vs. Maryland Charm (WLL)

8 p.m.: New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods (PLL)

Saturday, March 7

2 p.m.: WLL semifinals

6:30 p.m.: PLL semifinals

Sunday, March 8

11 a.m.: WLL championship

3 p.m.: PLL championship

How can fans access more PLL and WLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.