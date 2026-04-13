2026 PLL and WLL college drafts: How to watch on ESPN

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The Professional Lacrosse League and the Women's Lacrosse League will hold their respective 2026 college drafts this week on ESPN networks. Tune in to find out where the next generation of PLL and WLL stars will begin their professional careers.

Here are key facts about the 2026 PLL and WLL drafts, both presented by Q-Collar:

When are the drafts?

The 2026 PLL college draft will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The first-ever WLL college draft will begin Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch both drafts on ESPNU, in the ESPN App and in the PLL and WLL streaming hubs.

Which teams hold the No. 1 picks?

The Utah Archers own the No. 1 pick in the PLL draft, while the California Palms hold the top pick in the inaugural WLL draft.

How can fans access more PLL and WLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest offseason signings, scores, standings and more.