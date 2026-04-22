How to watch 2026 National Lacrosse League playoffs on ESPN

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The 2026 NLL playoffs begin Friday when the top-seeded Vancouver Warriors host the Halifax Thunderbirds. The Warriors will have home-floor advantage throughout the postseason after finishing the regular season with a league-best 13-5 record and clinching the No. 1 seed in the eight-team playoff.

The fifth-seeded Buffalo Bandits seek their fourth straight NLL Cup.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NLL playoffs:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

What is the format?

The top eight teams from the regular season qualify for the playoffs regardless of geographic alignment. The higher seed hosts each matchup in the quarterfinal round, which is single elimination. Winners in the quarterfinal round advance to the best-of-three semifinal round. The 2026 NLL finals will be a best-of-three series.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

Quarterfinals

Friday

10 p.m.: No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds at No. 1 Vancouver Warriors

Saturday

7:30 p.m.: No. 5 Buffalo Bandits at No. 4 Georgia Swarm

9 p.m.: No. 6 Toronto Rock at No. 3 Saskatchewan Rush

9 p.m.: No. 7 San Diego Seals at No. 2 Colorado Mammoth on ESPNU

Semifinals

April 30 to May 3

May 7 to May 10 (if necessary)

Finals

May 14 to May 17

May 21 to May 25 (if necessary)

How can fans access more NLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.