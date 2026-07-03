How to watch the 2026 PLL and WLL All Star Game

Open Extended Reactions

The biggest stars in the Professional Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League will be on display when the two leagues hold their respective All-Star games Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

First, the Western Conference All-Stars and Eastern Conference All-Stars will face off in the 2026 Lexus PLL All-Star Game. Following the exhibition, Ashley Humphrey and Izzy Scane will lead their respective squads in a star-studded showdown in the WLL All-Star Game.

Here are key facts about the PLL and WLL All-Star doubleheader:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday

2 p.m.: PLL All-Star Game on ESPN

5:30 p.m.: WLL All-Star Game on ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the PLL and WLL streaming hubs.

How can fans access more lacrosse content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.