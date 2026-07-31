2026 Little League World Series: Schedules, results, channels

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The 2026 Little League World Series has arrived, showcasing some of the best young baseball and softball players in the country.

The Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) and the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) will showcase a field of 20 and 12 teams, respectively.

ESPN's coverage of Little League Baseball begins Aug. 6 with the United States regional tournaments, while Little League Softball regional tournament coverage began July 17.

Ahead of baseball regional tournaments getting underway, the LLSWS tournament in Greenville, North Carolina, kicks off Sunday and finishes with the championship game Aug. 9. Meanwhile, the LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starts Aug. 19 and is capped with the United States and International finals on Aug. 29 and the LLBWS championship game on Aug. 30.

This year's MLB Little League Classic will feature the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves facing off at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Aug. 23, which will air on ESPN.

We have everything you need to know -- from a comprehensive schedule to how to watch all the games to results and highlights as we get underway.

Full coverage of the LLWS can be found here.

Watch every game: Baseball | Softball

Check out our coverage from the 2025 LLWS:

Chinese Taipei wins 18th LLBWS title; first since 1996

What makes the Little League Classic so special

Little League, big dreams: Mets, Mariners players as Little Leaguers

Little League Softball World Series schedule

(All times ET)

Aug. 2

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 1: Northwest vs. Southeast, ESPN2

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 2: Mid-Atlantic vs. Asia-Pacific, ESPN 2

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 3: West vs. Central, ESPN 2

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 4: Canada vs. North Carolina

Aug. 3

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 5: Latin America vs. TBD

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 6: Europe-Africa vs. TBD

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 7: Southwest vs. TBD

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 8: New England vs. TBD

Aug. 4

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 9, ESPN2

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 10, ESPN2

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 11, ESPN2

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 12, ESPN2

Aug. 5

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 13, ESPN2

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 14, ESPN2

Aug. 6

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 15, ESPN

5 p.m. LLSWS Game 16, ESPN

Aug. 7

3 p.m. LLSWS Game 17, ESPN2

6 p.m. LLSWS Game 18, ESPN2

Aug. 8

3 p.m. LLSWS Game 19: Orange Bracket Final, ESPN2

6 p.m. LLSWS Game 20: Purple Bracket Final, ESPN

Aug. 9

10 a.m. Consolation Game, ESPN

3 p.m. World Series Championship, ABC

Little League Baseball U.S. regional tournament schedule

(All times ET)

Great Lakes

Aug. 8-12 in Whitestown, Indiana

Championship: 7 p.m., Aug. 12, ESPN2

Metro

Aug. 8-14 in Bristol, Connecticut

Championship: 7 p.m., Aug. 14, ESPN

Mid-Atlantic

Aug. 9-14 in Bristol, Connecticut

Championship: 3 p.m., Aug. 14, ESPN

Midwest

Aug. 7-14 in Whitestown, Indiana

Championship: 1 p.m., Aug. 14, ESPN

Mountain

Aug. 8-14 in San Bernardino, California

Championship: 5 p.m., Aug. 14, ESPN

New England

Aug. 8-13 in Bristol, Connecticut.

Championship: 7 p.m., Aug. 13, ESPN

Northwest

Aug. 8-13 in San Bernardino, California

Championship: 9 p.m., Aug. 13, ESPN

Southeast

Aug. 6-11 in Warner Robins, Georgia

Championship: 3 p.m., Aug. 11, ESPN

Southwest

Aug. 6-11 in Waco, Texas

Championship: 7 p.m., Aug. 11, ESPN2

West

Aug. 9-14 in San Bernardino, California

Championship: 9 p.m., Aug. 14, ESPN

Little League Baseball World Series schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 19

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 1: Latin America vs. Caribbean, ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 2: Southeast vs. Northwest, ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 3: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 4: Metro vs. New England, ESPN

Aug. 20

12 p.m. LLBWS Game 5: Australia vs. Mexico, ESPN

2 p.m. LLBWS Game 6: Great Lakes vs. Mountain, ESPN

4 p.m. LLBWS Game 7: Curacao vs. Japan, ESPN

6 p.m. LLBWS Game 8: West vs. Midwest, ESPN2

Aug. 21

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 9: Panama vs. TBA, ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 10: Southwest vs. TBA, ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 11: Europe-Africa vs. TBA, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 12: Mid-Atlantic vs. TBA, ESPN

Aug. 22

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 13, ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 14, ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 15, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 16, ESPN

Aug. 23

9 a.m. LLBWS Game 17, ESPN

11 a.m. LLBWS Game 18, ESPN

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 19, ABC

2 p.m. LLBWS Game 20, ESPN

7:10 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Braves vs. Brewers, ESPN

Aug. 24

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 21, ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 22, ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 23, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 24, ESPN

Aug. 25

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 25, ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 26, ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 27, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 28, ESPN

Aug. 26

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 29, ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 30, ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 31, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 32, ESPN

Aug. 27

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 33, ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 34, ESPN

Aug. 29

12:30 p.m. International Championship, ABC

3:30 p.m. U.S. Championship, ABC

Aug. 30

10 a.m. Consolation Game, ESPN

3 p.m. World Series Championship, ABC