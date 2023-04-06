2023 boys State Champions Invitational: 5 things to know

The State Champions Invitational completes a busy couple of weeks for boys' high school basketball that included the McDonald's All American Game and the Geico Nationals, the results of which resulted included a new No. 1 in the SCNext Top 25.

Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) is the only team returning from last year's inaugural four-team tournament. Sidwell lost to eventual champion Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) in the opening game.

The boys' and girls' SCI tournaments, at Georgetown University, will be available on ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPN2. Both tournaments expanded to six teams this year.

The boys' tournament gets underway Thursday with games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Friday's boys' semifinals are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the championship game at noon on Saturday (ESPN2/ESPN App).

Here are five things to know ahead of tipoff: