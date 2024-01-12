Five things to watch for at the 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic

Open Extended Reactions

The Spalding Hoophall Classic is the nation's best and biggest high school basketball event annually. Entering its 22nd year this weekend, the nation's top elite talent converges on the campus of Springfield College in Massachusetts where Dr. James Naismith invented basketball in 1891.

Several No. 1 overall NBA draft picks have played at Hoophall, including 10 of the last 12 top picks. This year's crop of talent may be the deepest ever, featuring all three No. 1 prospects in their respective classes in Montverde Academy's Cooper Flagg (2024) and Prolific Prep stars A.J. Dybantsa (2025) and Tyran Stokes (2026).

"We're proud to host so many quality teams and players," said Greg Procino, vice president of events and partnerships at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "This field is an elite mix of teams from around the country that should produce an exciting weekend at Springfield College while also allowing teams and fans to tour and visit the Naismith Hall of Fame. The Hoophall Classic has become a must-attend event on the calendar and one that continues to grow and improve," he said.

Nearly all of the premier matchups across the final two days of the event will be broadcasted or streamed across ESPN's family of networks. Here are five things to know entering the event, including a full broadcast schedule.