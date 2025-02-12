Open Extended Reactions

Early on this season, there were signs that we might be in for something a bit different.

Kansas, the preseason No. 1 team, was showing some cracks; reigning two-time national champion UConn went to Maui for Thanksgiving and returned with zero wins. North Carolina lost to every major nonconference opponent. Cooper Flagg was as good as advertised -- perhaps better.

The season has only become clearer as leagues turned inward and began conference play. And there are trends there, too, particularly among the multibid major conferences. Some are struggling. Others are overperforming -- though whether they'll see success has yet to be seen.

We had ranked the power conferences heading into the season. It's now time to see how the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten and SEC rank against each other now that there's just over a month left before Selection Sunday.

Projected bids: 3

Average seed: 6.3

It turns out the ACC did not hit rock bottom in 2023-24. The league's five NCAA bids -- plus two notable snubs in Pitt and Wake Forest -- a year ago would look pretty good in the context of what's shaping up in 2024-25.