Editor's note: This story was first published in February and has been updated with the addition of the 2025 champion Florida Gators.

Over the past 25 years, the men's NCAA tournament has been the most exciting event in sports. Yeah, we're biased. But once March arrives, college basketball takes center stage, and it rarely disappoints.

That's why we've decided to take a shot at ranking every champion of the past 25 years -- based on their entire seasons. (Remember, the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.)

We tried to use a combination of real data and the eye test. One thing is certain though: You'll either love this or hate this.

Here are the top 25 champions of the last quarter century, beginning with the 1999-2000 season.

25. 2014 UConn Huskies

Record: 32-8

How they won: def. Kentucky, 60-54

NCAA tournament margin of victory: 7.8 PPG

KenPom net rating: +22.13 (15th in the nation)

Non-tourney achievements: Finished third in the AAC regular season

Best player: Shabazz Napier (AP All-America first team, NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player)

In the weeks leading up to their national championship run, the Huskies lost twice to Louisville -- the eventual American regular season and champion -- by a combined 43 points. The 7-seed Huskies did not look like contenders in Kevin Ollie's second season as head coach. But Napier averaged 21.1 PPG for six straight games and led a squad that made 39% of its 3-point attempts and forced turnovers on one-fifth of its opponents' possessions during that stretch, which included beating three top-3 seeds. These Huskies, coached by Kevin Ollie weren't legendary, but they were certainly fun to watch win it all.