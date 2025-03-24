Open Extended Reactions

After a calm first round in the 2025 men's NCAA tournament, fans wanted more drama. The 32 remaining teams delivered.

Houston got a late block to seal a win over Gonzaga. John Calipari sent Rick Pitino home in a battle of former Kentucky coaches. BYU survived against Wisconsin. Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. hit a clutch 3-pointer to beat back-to-back defending champion UConn, and then Derik Queen beat the buzzer to send Maryland to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

No mid-majors remain in the field, the SEC has seven teams moving on. In fact, only four conferences are represented in the regional semifinals.

If we're lucky, every game in Atlanta, Newark, Indianapolis and San Francisco will offer even more drama and memorable moments.

We're here to help establish a new world order with the 16 teams left vying for the 2025 national title.

Check out everything we had learned about the teams after the first day of the second round on Saturday and after the second day of the second round on Sunday.

1. Duke Blue Devils

Original seed: No. 1 seed (East)

NCAA tournament results: Defeated No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 93-49 (first round); defeated No. 9 Baylor 89-66 (round of 32)