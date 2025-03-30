Open Extended Reactions

The transfer portal is open. The coaching carousel is spinning. And the attention of most men's college basketball teams is already on next season.

That's why our analysts are breaking down what to know about each of the final 16 teams in the field of 68 as they are eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

Below is a look at expected player departures, top incoming recruits and portal priorities for every team that loses in the final rounds.

Last updated: Sunday

Jump to:

Alabama | Arizona | Arkansas | BYU | Kentucky | Maryland | Michigan | Michigan State | Ole Miss | Purdue | Tennessee | Texas Tech

Record: 30-7 (17-3 in Big Ten)

How their season ended: Lost 70-64 to Auburn in the Elite Eight Editor's Picks How Auburn and Houston punched their tickets to the Final Four ESPN Staff

How Duke, Florida punched their Final Four tickets -- and their keys to next round ESPN Staff

Your guide to the final men's Sweet 16 games: Game winners, keys to the Elite Eight ESPN Staff 2 Related

Expected player departures: Taking potential portal attrition out of the equation for now, Michigan State's roster isn't in a bad situation. Stud freshman Jase Richardson will likely head to the NBA, and Jaden Akins and Szymon Zapala are seniors. But Tom Izzo had a 10-deep rotation this season, and the only other senior is Frankie Fidler. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Xavier Booker hit the portal as a result of his role disappearing down the stretch.

Top incoming recruit: Cam Ward. Though not likely as impactful as his football counterpart namesake in Coral Gables, Ward is one of two ESPN 100 prospects headed to East Lansing. It's easy to see why Izzo likes Ward -- he is physical, can be effective around the rim and on the glass and knows how to absorb contact and get to the free-throw line.