We began nine days ago with 68 teams. Now, there are eight teams left.

After a record-breaking Selection Sunday, the SEC continued to deliver, and it makes up half of the Elite Eight (Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama). Duke held off a fervent Arizona squad that launched a late comeback Thursday to secure Jon Scheyer's second trip to the Elite Eight as a head coach. Houston squeezed by Purdue late Friday night on a last-second shot. Texas Tech overcame a double-digit deficit in overtime against Arkansas, while Michigan State made the right plays late to seal Tom Izzo's 11th Elite Eight appearance.

They've all played well enough to get to this point and keep their hopes alive for the 2025 national title. But where do all of these teams stand now?

Here is a ranking of all Elite Eight teams.

1. Duke Blue Devils

Original seed: No. 1 seed (East)

NCAA tournament results: Defeated No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 93-49; defeated No. 9 Baylor 89-66; defeated No. 4 Arizona 100-93