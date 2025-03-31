Open Extended Reactions

High school basketball's biggest and most prestigious event is back.

Each year, the McDonald's All American Games draw fans, NBA decision-makers and college coaches alike by pitting the nation's most elite prospects against one another. It's well-attended by front office personnel and one of the final chances to evaluate players before the final ESPN 100 player rankings for the senior class. All 24 players in this year's boys' game (Tuesday in Brooklyn) rank among ESPN's top 28 prospects.

Here, we break down everything you need to know about the 2025 boys' McDonald's All American Game.

Schedule

Monday

Sprite Jam Fest (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Tuesday

Girls' All American Game (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Boys' All American Game (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Rosters

The McDonald's game offers fans a rare glimpse at the stars of the upcoming college basketball season who often then become future first-round NBA draft picks. This year is no exception, with A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer -- the top three prospects in the 2025 class -- set to square off.

Let's take a look at the full rosters, beginning with the East lineup. Both Boozer brothers and three UConn commits are featured.

2025 East Roster ESPN 100

rank Pos. High school Committed to Shon Abaev 24 F Calvary Christian Academy (FL) Cincinnati Darius Acuff 5 G IMG Academy (FL) Arkansas Darius Adams 27 G La Lumiere School (IN) UConn Nate Ament 4 F Highland School (VA) Undecided Cameron Boozer 3 F Christopher Columbus High School (FL) Duke Cayden Boozer 16 G Christopher Columbus High School (FL) Duke Jalen Haralson 19 F La Lumiere School (IN) Notre Dame Isiah Harwell 13 G Wasatch Academy (UT) Houston Trey McKenney 18 F St. Mary's Preparatory (MI) Michigan Malachi Moreno 23 C Great Crossing High School (KY) Kentucky Braylon Mullins 14 G Greenfield-Central High School (IN) UConn Eric Reibe 22 C Bullis School (MD) UConn

Meanwhile, the West roster will see the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the 2025 class, Dybantsa and Peterson, share the court as teammates.

2025 West Roster ESPN 100

rank Pos. High school Committed to Alijah Arenas 12 G Chatsworth High School (CA) USC Mikel Brown Jr. 8 G DME Academy (FL) Louisville Nikola Bundalo 28 F Prolific Prep (CA) Washington Brayden Burries 11 G Eleanor Roosevelt High School (CA) Undecided Chris Cenac Jr. 6 C Link Academy (MO) Houston AJ Dybantsa 1 F Utah Prep Academy (UT) BYU Nikolas Khamenia 21 F Harvard-Westlake School (CA) Duke Koa Peat 9 F Perry High School (AZ) Arizona Darryn Peterson 2 G Prolific Prep (CA) Kansas Meleek Thomas 10 G Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Arkansas Caleb Wilson 7 F Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (GA) North Carolina Tounde Yessoufou 15 F St. Joseph High School (CA) Baylor

Five individual matchups to watch

No. 1 A.J. Dybantsa vs. No. 3 Cameron Boozer