High school basketball's biggest and most prestigious event is back.
Each year, the McDonald's All American Games draw fans, NBA decision-makers and college coaches alike by pitting the nation's most elite prospects against one another. It's well-attended by front office personnel and one of the final chances to evaluate players before the final ESPN 100 player rankings for the senior class. All 24 players in this year's boys' game (Tuesday in Brooklyn) rank among ESPN's top 28 prospects.
Here, we break down everything you need to know about the 2025 boys' McDonald's All American Game.
Schedule
Monday
Sprite Jam Fest (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Tuesday
Girls' All American Game (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Boys' All American Game (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Rosters
The McDonald's game offers fans a rare glimpse at the stars of the upcoming college basketball season who often then become future first-round NBA draft picks. This year is no exception, with A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer -- the top three prospects in the 2025 class -- set to square off.
Let's take a look at the full rosters, beginning with the East lineup. Both Boozer brothers and three UConn commits are featured.
Meanwhile, the West roster will see the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the 2025 class, Dybantsa and Peterson, share the court as teammates.