For only the second time in NCAA tournament history, four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four -- and the last stage of the college basketball season features not only teams that have separated themselves, but also some of the game's brightest stars.

The latter group is led by Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and Johni Broome, the SEC Player of the Year and Flagg's top competition in the race for the Wooden Award and other national honors.

Overall, three AP first-team All-Americans will attempt to lead their teams to the national championship. But there are other players in the Final Four worth noting, too.

Here is our ranking of the top 15 players who will play in San Antonio this Saturday.

Men's Final Four player ranking

1. Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Flagg's 42-point performance against Notre Dame on Jan. 11 set the stage for an incredible second half to the season, and he hasn't slowed down much in the NCAA tournament. He is the best player in college basketball, the first player expected to come off the board in June's NBA draft -- and his 30-point, 6-rebound, 7-assist, 3-block performance against Arizona in the Sweet 16 was something we haven't seen in some time. -- Jeff Borzello

2. Johni Broome, PF, Auburn