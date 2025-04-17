Open Extended Reactions

Few recruiting cycles feature this much top-end talent. Even to the end, the battle for No. 1 in the 2025 class -- and the debate about where this group stacks up among the most impressive classes in recent memory -- was strong.

A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer lead a group that boasts elite top-end talent -- that hasn't changed since the beginning of the season. What did was the emergence of quality depth, along with a handful of players who have shown potential for long NBA careers.

Here's how the latest ESPN 100 came together, including which names are climbing the fastest. See the final 2025 ESPN 100 here.

The No. 1 race

With three compelling cases for the top spot, this year's race for No. 1 was a photo finish, without question the toughest decision to make this year. All three candidates have built a long track record of consistency across the high school and grassroots circuit.