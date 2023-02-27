Montverde Academy (Florida) has won Geico Nationals in back-to-back years and remains No. 1 in our boys' rankings.
With five players ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100 and four more ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60, can the Eagles make it a three-peat at Geico?
We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Feb. 27, 2023.
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 23-2
2. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 29-3
3. Duncanville (Texas) 29-1
4. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 28-2
5. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 31-1
6. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 24-1
7. Camden (N.J.) 23-2
8. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 17-2
9. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) 25-0
10. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 24-3
11. Columbus (Miami) 24-4
12. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 17-7
13. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 21-4
14. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 30-2
15. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 20-6
16. St. John's College HS (Washington, D.C.) 28-2
17. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) 29-2
18. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 29-1
19. Simeon (Chicago) 28-3
20. West Linn (Oregon) 24-1
21. Mount St. Joseph's (Baltimore, Md.) 35-3
22. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 31-5
23. Lake Highlands (Dallas) 29-3
24. Ben Davis (Indianapolis) 26-0
25. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 23-6