Charleston men's basketball coach Pat Kelsey has received a five-year extension after leading the Cougars to the regular-season title in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The deal for Kelsey, 47, is worth $1 million per season and includes a $1 million buyout if he decides to leave for another job before 2028, according to The Post and Courier.
The Cougars are 28-3 overall and 16-2 in conference entering the CAA tournament, which begins March 4.
"President Andrew Hsu, the Board of Trustees and our athletic director Matt Roberts flat out 'get it,'" Kelsey said in a statement posted to Twitter. "This is the vision that we imagined two years ago when we arrived here, and while we are only just beginning, seeing the vision come to fruition is so exciting.
"... I will scream this from the mountain top today and forever ... the key to all great organizations is its people and their commitment to excellence. ... We are on a path to build something special here. Today is another step in that direction."
Charleston, whose 28 wins lead NCAA Division I, was ranked as high as 18 this season in the AP Top 25.