After a Pittsburgh miss, Cormac Ryan finishes on the other end with a dunk for Notre Dame. (0:19)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey is ending his time in South Bend partying.

Brey, who led the Irish to the NCAA tournament 13 times in his 23 seasons as head coach, is having an ignominious final season. Notre Dame is 11-19 this season and next to last in the ACC standings.

However, Brey got a win in his last home game, as the Irish defeated the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday night. Brey celebrated at a local landmark.

On Tuesday, Brey said he would be at the Linebacker Lounge, win or lose, following Wednesday's game.

"We're closing that sucker," said Brey, who also said he had never been to the bar/restaurant that sits across the street from Notre Dame's campus. "There ain't no curfew."