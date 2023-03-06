Austin Peay has fired coach Nate James after just two seasons, sources confirmed to ESPN.

James went 21-39 in his two seasons at the helm.

In his first year, he guided Austin Peay to an 8-10 record in the Ohio Valley Conference and 12-17 overall finish. The school then left the OVC and joined the ASUN Conference for the 2022-23 season.

The Governors struggled in their new league, finishing in last place and failing to reach the conference tournament. They lost 13 of their final 14 games, finishing 9-22 overall.

Before being hired by Austin Peay in 2021, James was an assistant coach at Duke under Mike Krzyzewski for 13 seasons. He played his college ball for the Blue Devils before playing professionally overseas.

James' firing was first reported by Stadium.