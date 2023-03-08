SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Max Abmas had 26 points and 11 assists and Oral Roberts overwhelmed North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League tournament championship game Tuesday night to clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

Reserve Patrick Mwamba scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and Issac McBride, Connor Vanover and reserve DeShang Weaver each scored 10 points for Oral Roberts.

Oral Roberts (30-4) finished 18-0 in league play and won twice in the league's postseason tournament. It's the program's seventh NCAA tournament berth.

The Golden Eagles failed to make the NCAA tournament last year following their 2021 run to the Sweet 16, which ended with a 72-70 loss to Arkansas.

When asked what it would take to duplicate the 2021 run after beating the Bison, Abmas said, "We've got to continue the intensity that we've had in this (Summit) tournament."

Boden Skunberg scored 18 points, Andrew Morgan 13 and Damari Wheeler-Thomas 10 for the Bison (16-17).