Bill Self, who led Kansas to the national title last season, will miss his team's quarterfinal matchup against West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday because of an illness, per a statement from the school.

The school's statement did not disclose the details of the illness but said Self is recovering.

Assistant Norm Roberts will serve as interim coach.

"Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System," the statement said.

Self was present for a shoot-around at T-Mobile Center on Wednesday and appeared to be in normal condition. He met with reporters for about 20 minutes outside the locker room and said his team was ready for another March run.

"We've talked about we're going to Kansas City to try to put ourselves in position to win this thing, but knowing we better take one game at a time," he said Wednesday. "I've put the emphasis on let's go play our best. What the [Big 12] tournament does, it can validate what your regular season's been. And this is an opportunity to validate it."

Kansas, which has more Quad I wins than any team in the nation, is positioned to possibly secure the No. 1 overall seed on Selection Sunday. That would ensure a path from Des Moines, Iowa, in the first two rounds to nearby Kansas City in the regional and then Houston for the Final Four if it advances.

Kansas has experience this season without Self. He served a four-game suspension, imposed by the school for his connection to an NCAA infractions case, at the start of the year and missed his team's Champions Classic matchup against Duke. Kansas won that game 69-64.

This season, Self led Kansas to the 17th Big 12 title of his tenure, which began with the 2003-04 season.

