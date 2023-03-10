Jerod Haase will return as Stanford's head coach next season, a school spokesperson told ESPN late Thursday night, amid speculation on Haase's future with the program.

Stanford's season ended Thursday night with a loss in the Pac-12 tournament to Arizona. The Cardinal finished 14-19 overall and 7-13 in the Pac-12, the fifth straight season they've finished .500 or below in the league.

On March 10 last year, Stanford made a similar announcement, with athletic director Bernard Muir saying Haase would return to Palo Alto -- while also acknowledging the Cardinal haven't lived up to expectations. That decision came after a season in which Stanford finished .500 overall and 8-12 in conference play.

Haase has been in charge at Stanford for seven seasons, taking over for Johnny Dawkins in 2016. The Cardinal haven't gone to the NCAA tournament under Haase, although they were squarely on the bubble in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Haase is 112-109 overall during his tenure at Stanford.

Four of Stanford's five starters Thursday were sophomores or juniors, while two other players that saw consistent minutes are also able to return next season. The Cardinal are also bringing in two ESPN 100 recruits: Andrej Stojakovic (No. 23) and Kanaan Carlyle (No. 38).