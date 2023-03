LAS VEGAS -- Matt Bradley scored 16 points and Jaedon LeDee added 13 to lead No. 20 San Diego State to a 62-57 victory over Utah State in Saturday's Mountain West tournament championship game.

The Aztecs (27-6) claimed their seventh tournament title and second in three years. This also was their conference-record 15th appearance in the title game.

San Diego State clinched the conference's bid to the NCAA tournament, though it was never in doubt the Aztecs would be selected. What kind of seed San Diego State receives remains to be seen.

Utah State (26-8) also figures to be headed to the tournament when the selections are announced Sunday.

This was the fourth time in the past five years the teams have played each other in the Mountain West championship game. Utah State won the 2019 and 2020 title games and San Diego State went home with the 2021 trophy. Boise State temporarily ended the monopoly last season by beating the Aztecs 53-52.

Neither team shot well Saturday, with San Diego State making 33.3% of its shots compared to 37.1% for the Aggies.

No San Diego State players reached double-figure scoring other than Ledee and Mitchell. For Utah State, Steven Ashworth scored 13 points and Trevin Dorius 12.

The Aggies entered the game fourth nationally in 3-point percentage at 40.1, but struggled badly against San Diego State's long, athletic defense. Utah State made just 4 of 24 3-point attempts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.