Princeton surges late to pull off an improbable victory against Arizona and earn just the 15th win by a 15-seed in NCAA tournament history. (0:42)

More chaos has ensued in the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, with the No. 15 Princeton Tigers' 59-55 upset of the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.

It marks the first time a school has lost twice in the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed in the round of 64. Arizona also lost to Santa Clara and eventual two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash in 1993.

It was a tight contest for much of the matchup. Princeton outscored Arizona 24-16 in the paint in the first half, but the Wildcats nursed a 31-30 lead at the midway point. The 2-seed's lead swelled to 10 points with eight minutes remaining, giving it a 94.8% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics ... then the Tigers pulled off the largest upset victory by an Ivy League team since the tournament expanded in 1985.

Princeton's victory secured a win by a 15-seed in three consecutive NCAA tournaments for the first time in 38 years. The Saint Peter's Peacocks kept the trend going last year and congratulated their fellow Jersey-based 15-seed.

The Garden State love continued with former Dallas Wings center Bella Alarie congratulating her alma mater.

More busted brackets

The No. 13 Furman Paladins knocked off the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers earlier in the day -- and busted about 16.3 million brackets in the process. Only 2.6% of brackets had both Furman and Princeton winning a game, and it appears that Donovan Mitchell and Khalil Herbert aren't in that exclusive club.

My bracket is done for 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Khalil Herbert (@JuiceHerbert) March 16, 2023

Enjoying the chaos

Other viewers, including Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, marveled at the upset.

Princeton!!! The U of A lost to Princeton — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 16, 2023

Princeton called GAME. BLOUSES. on thousands of brackets 😅 pic.twitter.com/CvwPGvklQb — SportsNation (@SportsNation) March 16, 2023

THE MADNESS IS UPON US‼️ pic.twitter.com/J7CS9mkr5x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2023

It's a family thing

Caden Pierce, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce, came through clutch in the closing moments of the matchup.

The elder Pierce was tuned in and pleased with his brother's play.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.