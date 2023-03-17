East Tennessee State is finalizing a deal to make Wake Forest assistant Brooks Savage its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Savage has been with the Demon Deacons since 2020, making the move to Winston-Salem with head coach Steve Forbes after spending five seasons under Forbes at ETSU. During their time at ETSU, the Bucs went 130-43 and won two regular-season Southern Conference champions and two conference tournament titles. They reached the title game of the conference tournament in four of five seasons.

Before being hired at ETSU, Savage spent two seasons as an assistant at Chattanooga and one at Presbyterian. He got his start as an assistant coach under Forbes in 2011-12 at Northwest Florida State College.

Savage replaces Desmond Oliver, who was fired by ETSU after just two seasons. Oliver went 27-37 overall and 15-21 in the SoCon.