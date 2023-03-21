Wofford has removed the interim tag from Dwight Perry and made him the full-time head coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Perry took over for Jay McAuley in late November after McAuley took a leave of absence from the program. McAuley fully stepped down from his position in late December, although the school didn't provide a reason for his departure.
The Terriers finished the season 17-16 overall, going 8-10 in Southern Conference play.
"I am thankful for Dr. Samhat and Richard Johnson for their belief in me," Perry said. "Wofford is a special place. I am looking forward to building off the many great coaches and players that are part of the tradition here who build that foundation of Wofford basketball. We are going to move the program in a positive direction both on and off the court with these student-athletes. I am ready to get to work."
Perry had been Wofford's associate head coach under McAuley since 2019, when McAuley took over for Mike Young. Before joining the Terriers' staff, Perry was an assistant coach at Furman.
"He did a great job during the past season of bringing stability to the program and building a culture of teamwork, grit and competitiveness," athletic director Richard Johnson said. "We look forward [to] watching the program move forward under his leadership."
Perry played his college ball at Kentucky, appearing in 19 career games for the Wildcats.