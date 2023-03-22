Wichita State has hired Oral Roberts' Paul Mills as its next men's basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Mills has coached Oral Roberts the past six seasons, going 106-84 overall. He guided the Golden Eagles to the NCAA tournament in two of the past three years, including a Sweet 16 run as a 15-seed in 2021. Oral Roberts beat 2-seed Ohio State in the first round and 7-seed Florida in the second then took Arkansas to the wire before falling 72-70 in the Sweet 16.

"My family and I are extremely excited about being a part of Wichita State," Mills said in a statement. "The rich history, winning tradition and unbelievable community support will keep us working on behalf of the greatest fans in all of college basketball."

Mills will be introduced during a news conference on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena.

This season, Oral Roberts went 18-0 in the Summit League, winning both the regular-season and conference tournament titles. The Golden Eagles took a 30-4 record into the NCAA tournament before losing to 5-seed Duke in the first round.

Before taking over at Oral Roberts, Mills was on Scott Drew's staff at Baylor for 14 years. Mills was part of one of the greatest program turnarounds in college basketball history, helping lead the Bears to seven NCAA tournaments, four Sweet 16s and two Elite Eight appearances.

Mills replaces Isaac Brown, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the Shockers. Wichita State is trying to position itself at the forefront of a new-look American Athletic Conference, with six new schools due to arrive from Conference USA for the start of next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.