Providence has hired George Mason's Kim English as the school's next men's basketball coach.

The school announced the hiring Thursday, and sources told ESPN that English will sign a six-year deal.

"I am beyond excited to be named head men's basketball coach at Providence College," English said in a statement released by the school. "I want to thank [college president] Father [Kenneth] Sicard and [athletics director] Steve Napolillo for this incredible opportunity."

Providence had zeroed in on English as its top target in the week leading up to Ed Cooley's departure for Georgetown, sources told ESPN, and an agreement was reached overnight into Thursday.

"I wanted to find an individual who represented passion and integrity as well as the many other values of Providence College," Napolillo said in a statement. "That led me to Kim. Kim is known as one of the best recruiters in the country and he is a rising star in college basketball. He has had success at every level of basketball as a player and a coach. I look forward to our program reaching new heights and having the opportunity to work with him as my teammate for many years to come."

English spent the past two seasons as George Mason's head coach, going 14-16 in 2021-22 before improving to 20-13 overall this season. The Patriots finished this season by winning their final six games of the regular season and their opening game of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament before falling to Saint Louis.

English, who is from Baltimore and is a former star player at Missouri, where he helped lead the Tigers to 107 wins and four NCAA tournament appearances. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at Missouri, averaging 11.1 points in his career. Selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons, he spent three seasons playing professionally in the United States and overseas.

English got his coaching start as an assistant at Tulsa under his former college coach, Frank Haith. He then spent two seasons at Colorado under Tad Boyle before joining Rick Barnes' staff at Tennessee.

English will follow in his former boss' footsteps, as Barnes also once made the move from George Mason to Providence in 1988.

At Providence, English will replace Cooley, who left the school earlier this week after leading the Friars to seven NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons.

"I want to be clear to everyone in Friartown, we are going to do great things at Providence College for a long time," English said in his statement. "I know that this is a special place with amazing fans, a great tradition and support throughout the community. We look forward to establishing new relationships with the players, the alums and the fans."