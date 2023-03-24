South Carolina leading scorer Gregory "GG" Jackson II said Friday that he is entering the NBA draft after one season in college.

The 6-foot-9 freshman said on Instagram Live that his year in college with the Gamecocks helped him mature.

"Now, I'm declaring for the NBA draft, just like that," he said.

Jackson, 18, is projected as a late-first-round selection by ESPN.

He started 29 of 32 games for the 11-21 Gamecocks, averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game.

Jackson, from Columbia, South Carolina, had been rated as a top-10 prospect in the class of 2023. But he reclassified to join his hometown team and first-year coach Lamont Paris this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.