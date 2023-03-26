Florida Atlantic gets clutch baskets and a defensive stop to hold off Kansas State as the Owls advance to their first Final Four. (0:52)

The Florida Atlantic Owls are heading to the Final Four in Houston after upsetting the Kansas State Wildcats 79-76 on Saturday.

Owls center Vladislav Goldin came up big with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Johnell Davis logged 13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Guard Alijah Martin led FAU in scoring with 17 points.

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell gave FAU all it could handle in this East Region finale at New York's Madison Square Garden, finishing with 30 points, 12 assists and 5 steals. He became the first player to record 25-plus points and 10-plus assists in the Elite Eight or later since Dwyane Wade (2006 Marquette Golden Eagles).

Here are some numbers behind Florida Atlantic's victory:

1: FAU's Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament continues, as it reaches its first Final Four in school history.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Owls are the first team to make a Final Four run in their first or second NCAA tournament appearance since the Seton Hall Pirates in 1989. Furthermore, they are the first Conference USA team to reach the Final Four since the Memphis Tigers in 2008. It's a fitting end to their time in the C-USA, as the Owls are slated to move to the American Athletic Conference next season.

5: Florida Atlantic is the fifth team to reach the Final Four after entering the year without an NCAA tournament win. The George Mason Patriots (2006), Georgia Bulldogs (1983), Virginia Cavaliers (1981) and Indiana State Sycamores are the other teams to achieve the feat.

9: The Owls are the third No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four, joining the 2013 Wichita State Shockers and the 1979 Pennsylvania Quakers. They are also the first 9-seed to defeat a 3-seed since seeding began in 1979.

.07: Very few people selected FAU to make the Final Four in their ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge brackets -- .07% to be exact. It is the smallest percent of any single-digit seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Owls' upset victory started a celebration on Twitter.

Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State & is going to the Final Four! Congratulations @FAUMBB! When the 64 teams were announced, nobody could have picked Florida Atlantic to go to the Final Four. I think this has been the most unbelievable NCAA Tournament I've ever seen! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 26, 2023

FAU is going to the Final Four... First final four in program history! #marchmadness https://t.co/Wgs63wv4yL — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) March 26, 2023

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, FLORIDA ATLANTIC IS GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!!!!!!!!!!#WinningInParadise #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0S7Z21pNNp — FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 26, 2023

9-seed Florida Atlantic doing it for all the Cinderellas 🕺#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/SQepi6RqqO — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023