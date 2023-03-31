Texas Tech has hired Grant McCasland to a six-year deal as the Red Raiders' new men's basketball coach, the school announced Friday.

McCasland has spent the past six seasons as head coach at North Texas, winning three Conference USA titles while going 211-89. The Mean Green had a 31-7 record this season, winning the NIT championship.

"The commitment and vision for Texas Tech has no limits and we look forward to loving our team everyday with a greater purpose," McCasland said in a statement. "We will strive daily for excellence in every aspect of our program, do things the right way, winning championships that values relationships throughout."

UNT led the nation in scoring defense the past two seasons after limiting opponents to just 55.7 points per game in both seasons. UNT held 27 of its 38 opponents under 60 points this season.

McCasland, who has also coached at Arkansas State and Midwestern State, will replace Mark Adams, who stepped down from his position on March 8 after he was suspended for using what the school called an "inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment."

Assistant coach Corey Williams handled interim head-coach duties during the Big 12 tournament.

Texas Tech, which finished 16-16 this season, has advanced to four of the past five NCAA tournaments, including the Sweet 16 in 2022.

McCasland began his career at Texas Tech as the men's basketball director of operations from 1999 to 2001.

"Our search committee was immediately impressed not only by Coach McCasland and his ability to win at every level of college basketball, all while creating a positive culture built upon toughness, but also his passion for Texas Tech and his vision for our basketball program," athletic director Kirby Hocutt said.