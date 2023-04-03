Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, the breakout star of the 2021 NCAA tournament, entered the transfer portal Monday.

Abmas was ninth in the country in scoring this season, averaging 21.9 points and shooting 37.3% from 3-point range. He also contributed 4.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

In 2021-22, he was fifth nationally in scoring at 22.8 points, shooting 38.9% from 3 and chipping in 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The 2020-21 campaign was Abmas' breakout on the national scene. He led the nation in scoring at 24.5 points and made nearly 43% of his 3-point attempts. Abmas led Oral Roberts to a stunning Sweet 16 run as a 15-seed, upsetting 2-seed Ohio State and 7-seed Florida along the way. Abmas had 29 points in the first round, 26 points and seven assists in the second round and 25 points in a two-point Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas.

A 6-foot guard from Rockwall, Texas, Abmas will be arguably the best available guard in the transfer portal. He won Summit League Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023, earning first-team all-conference honors in each of the past three seasons.