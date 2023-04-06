Ohio State has landed a commitment from Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle, boosting the Buckeyes' hopes for a return to the NCAA tournament.

Battle announced his decision Thursday on Instagram.

A 6-foot-7 small forward, Battle spent his past two seasons at Minnesota after opening his career with two seasons at George Washington. He averaged 12.4 points this season and 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in the 2021-22 season, with the latter earning him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

At George Washington, Battle put up 11.8 points per game as a freshman and 17.3 as a sophomore.

Battle is considered one of the more prolific 3-point shooters in the portal, making 2.5 per game over his four-year career at a 35% clip.

Ohio State missed the NCAA tournament this season for the first time since 2017, finishing next-to-last in the Big Ten and going 16-19 overall. But coach Chris Holtmann should bring back multiple starters and is adding a top-10 recruiting class.