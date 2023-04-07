Former Tulane guard Jalen Cook, one of the top men's college basketball transfers this spring, has committed to play at LSU next season, a source told ESPN.

Cook, a Baton Rouge native, returns to LSU, where he started his college career and elected to transfer out following his freshman season, in which he received sparse playing time.

Cook since developed into one of the best guards in mid-major basketball, averaging 19.8 points and 4.9 assists per game this season and winning first-team All-AAC honors in each of the past two years. He now has one year remaining of college eligibility to make his mark for his hometown school in the SEC ranks.

Cook will likely require a waiver to play immediately at LSU because of new NCAA guidelines restricting two-time transfers.

Cook picked LSU over Auburn, Gonzaga and Ole Miss, a source said.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.