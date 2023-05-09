NEW YORK -- The Big East announced Tuesday that it has hired Southeastern Conference administrator Dan Leibovitz as senior associate commissioner for men's basketball, replacing Stu Jackson.

Jackson, a former NBA and college head coach, was hired away from the Big East to become the commissioner of the West Coast Conference in March.

Leibovitz has been at the SEC as lead men's basketball administrator since 2016 after working for two years as the associate commissioner for men's basketball for the American Athletic Conference.

Leibovitz was head coach at Hartford 2006-10 and also served as an NBA and college assistant.

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said Leibovitz will oversee men's basketball operations and strategy, including scheduling, officiating and management of the conference tournament.

Leibovitz will also serve as senior liaison with the conference's men's basketball coaches.

The Big East also announced the hiring of Jeffrey Poulard as associate commissioner for compliance and governance.