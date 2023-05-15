Duke guard Jeremy Roach will remain with the Blue Devils next season, after entering his name into the NBA draft in April.

The 6-foot-2 junior maintained his college eligibility all along, and on Monday, he announced on social media to "Duke nation" that he was to return.

In April, Roach also made the NBA announcement on social media, saying he was looking forward to getting feedback on his game during pre-draft workouts.

Roach was the team's No. 2 scorer at 13.6 points per game for a team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Roach was coming off a strong postseason performance in a Final Four run in 2022 and battled through a lingering toe injury that briefly sidelined him as a team captain last season.

The Blue Devils couldn't keep up their momentum in the NCAA tournament. A No. 5 seed that handled Oral Roberts, 74-51, in the first round, Duke lost to Tennessee in Round 2, 65-52.

Roach had 13 points and five turnovers against the Volunteers, two days after posting 23 points and three assists against the Golden Eagles.

