Bronny James, who recently committed to USC, will begin his collegiate career overseas.

The USC men's basketball program announced Monday that it will play an exhibition tour Aug. 5-15 against pro teams in Greece and Croatia. The Trojans will play a series of matchups in Athens and Mykonos, Greece, and Dubrovnik, Croatia, via a partnership with Complete Sports Management.

The eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny is ranked 19th in the 2023 class by ESPN.com. He is also a projected NBA lottery pick in 2024 in ESPN's latest mock draft.

"We are excited to announce our 2023 Summer Tour to Greece and Croatia," head coach Andy Enfield said. "This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes and staff to enjoy a unique educational and cultural experience in three amazing cities. The three games against competitive professional teams will be invaluable to the development of the 2023-24 squad."

Bronny will be part of a USC roster that is equipped to reach the NCAA tournament next season. He joins Isaiah Collier, ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class; Boogie Ellis, who averaged 17.7 points per game last season; and D.J. Rodman, a Washington State transfer and the son of Dennis Rodman.

Bronny will play his first collegiate game in Athens, where his father won bronze with the men's national team at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

In a recent interview, Enfield praised Bronny's high basketball IQ and said he is a great teammate who will make the program better. James has stated that he hopes to play with Bronny at the next level before he retires.

The August exhibition tour for Bronny and USC men's basketball will be the first step toward making that dream a reality.