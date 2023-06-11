Trey Alexander has a nice look to Arthur Kaluma, who is wide open to lay down the dunk. (0:16)

Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma, the highest-ranked men's basketball player still in the portal, committed to Kansas State on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

Kaluma chose the Wildcats over Kentucky and Alabama, both of which had been hoping to get the talented forward on campus next week. He began his visit to Kansas State on Friday.

He will help replace Keyontae Johnson in Manhattan, where coach Jerome Tang is rebuilding following an Elite Eight run in his first season with the Wildcats. All-Americans Johnson and Markquis Nowell both departed, and Tang will hope Kaluma and North Texas transfer Tylor Perry can step in and fill their shoes. Guard Cam Carter and center Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who each started all 36 games last season, are back, as is part-time starter David N'Guessan.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Arizona who has represented Uganda internationally in multiple tournaments, Kaluma was in the top 100 of ESPN's NBA draft rankings and attended the draft combine. He met with and worked out for seven NBA teams before withdrawing his name on deadline day.

Kaluma improved his numbers across the board last season at Creighton, averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and shooting 31.1% from 3-point range after putting up 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds as a freshman. He scored in double figures in all four of the Bluejays' NCAA tournament games, including a first-round win over NC State in which he had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

He has been at his best in the postseason, registering 24 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament in what perhaps was the best performance of his career.