Who's going to win $1 million this summer in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the summer winner-takes-all basketball event? This year's 64-team field includes 34 college alumni teams, three former tournament champions and 75 players with NBA experience.

The teams will be divided into eight regionals, with two of them taking place in Wichita, Kansas. The other seven cities hosting TBT's three-round regionals are Lubbock, Texas; Cincinnati; Syracuse, New York; Wheeling, West Virginia; Dayton, Ohio; and Louisville, Kentucky. Quarterfinals will be played in Wichita, Wheeling, Dayton and Louisville. The semifinals and championship game will be held in Philadelphia.

All 63 games will air on the ESPN family of networks, beginning July 19, with the championship game taking place Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Bookmark this page to keep track of all the winners throughout the tournament.

Lubbock regional | Wichita (Kansas) regional | Wichita (Wichita State) regional | Xavier regional | Syracuse regional | West Virginia regional | Louisville regional | Dayton regional | Championship week

Lubbock regional

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Air Raiders (Texas Tech) 2 Bleed Green (North Texas) 3 HBCUnited 4 The Enchantment (New Mexico) 5 Austin's Own (Texas) 6 In the Lab 7 Rise & Grind 8 Purple Hearts

Round 1

Game 1: No. 2 Bleed Green (North Texas) vs. No. 7 Rise & Grind (Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 3 HBCUnited vs. No. 6 In The Lab (Wednesday, July 19, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 4 The Enchantment (New Mexico) vs. No. 5 Austin's Own (Texas) (Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 1 Air Raiders (Texas Tech) vs. No. 8 Purple Hearts (Wednesday, July 19, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Friday, July 21, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Sunday, July 23, 1 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Wichita (Kansas) regional

Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Wichita (Kansas) regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Mass Street (Kansas) 2 Heartfire 3 LA Cheaters (Drew League) 4 Show Me Squad (Missouri) 5 Vegas Rebellion (UNLV) 6 Living The Dream 7 Juco Products 8 We Are D3

Round 1

Game 1: No. 4 Show Me Squad (Missouri) vs. No. 5 Vegas Rebellion (UNLV) (Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 1 Mass Street (Kansas) vs. No. 8 We Are D3 (Wednesday, July 19, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 3 LA Cheaters (Drew League) vs. No. 6 Living The Dream (Wednesday, July 19, 11 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 2 Heartfire vs. No. 7 JUCO Products (Thursday, July 20, 12 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Saturday, July 22, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Sunday, July 23, 3 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

Wichita (Wichita State) regional

Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Wichita (Wichita State) regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Aftershocks (Wichita State) 2 Purple & Black (Kansas State) 3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) 4 Beale Street Boys (Memphis) 5 Broad Street Birds (Temple) 6 Ram Up (Colorado State) 7 DaGuys STL 8 B1 Ballers

Round 1

Game 1: No. 3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs. No. 6 Ram Up (Colorado State) (Thursday, July 20, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Beale Street Boys (Memphis) vs. No. 5 Broad Street Birds (Temple) (Thursday, July 20, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 2 Purple & Black (Kansas State) vs. No. 7 DaGuys STL (Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 1 AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. No. 8 B1 Ballers (Thursday, July 20, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Friday, July 21, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Sunday, July 23, 5 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

Xavier regional

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 The Program for Autism 2 Zip Em Up (Xavier) 3 The Money Team 4 Bucketneers (ETSU) 5 Fort Wayne Champs 6 Nasty Nati (Cincinnati) 7 Georgia Kingz 8 Team DRC

Round 1

Game 1: No. 1 Program for Autism vs. No. 8 Team DRC (Friday, July 21, 1 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Bucketneers (ETSU) vs. No. 5 Fort Wayne Champs (Friday, July 21, 3 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 3 The Money Team vs. No. 6 Nasty Nati (Cincinnati) (Friday, July 21, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 2 Zip Em Up (Xavier) vs. No. 7 Georgia Kingz (Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Monday, July 24, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Syracuse regional

War Memorial Arena, Syracuse, New York

Syracuse regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Blue Collar U (Buffalo) 2 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) 3 The Nerd Team 4 The Rhody Way (Rhode Island) 5 The Commonwealth (UMass) 6 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) 7 Team Gibson 8 Big 5

Round 1

Game 1: No. 1 Blue Collar U (Buffalo) vs. No. 8 Big 5 (Monday, July 24, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 3 The Nerd Team vs. No. 6 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) (Monday, July 24, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 2 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. No. 7 Team Gibson (Monday, July 24, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

Game 4: No. 4 The Rhody Way (Rhode Island) vs. No. 5 The Commonwealth (UMass) (Monday, July 24, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Wednesday, July 26, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Wednesday, July 26, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Monday, July 24, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

West Virginia regional

WesBanco Arena, Wheeling, West Virginia

West Virginia regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Best Virginia (WVU) 2 Sideline Cancer 3 Challenge ALS: Florida 4 Herd That (Marshall) 5 Zoo Crew (Pitt) 6 Dawg Town (Georgetown) 7 Ram Nation (VCU) 8 Dubois Dream

Round 1

Game 1: No. 3 Challenge ALS: Florida vs. No. 6 Dawg Town (Georgetown) (Tuesday, July 25, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 2 Sideline Cancer vs. No. 7 Ram Nation (VCU) (Tuesday, July 25, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 1 Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs. No. 8 Dubois Dream (Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 4 Herd That (Marshall) vs. No. 5 Zoo Crew (Pittsburgh) (Tuesday, July 25, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Thursday, July 27, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Saturday, July 29, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Louisville regional

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Gutter Cats 2 The Ville (Louisville) 3 Eberlein Drive 4 Shell Shock (Maryland) 5 Gataverse (Florida) 6 Jackson TN Underdawgs 7 War Ready (Auburn) 8 The Nawf

Round 1

Game 1: No. 1 Gutter Cats vs. No. 8 The Nawf (Tuesday, July 25, 2 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Shell Shock (Maryland) vs. No. 5 Gataverse (Florida) (Tuesday, July 25, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 2 The Ville (Louisville) vs. No. 7 War Ready (Auburn) (Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 3 Eberlein Drive vs. No. 6 Jackson TN Underdawgs (Tuesday, July 25, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Thursday, July 27, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Saturday, July 29, 12 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

Dayton regional

UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Dayton regional teams and seeding Seed Team 1 Red Scare (Dayton) 2 Friday Beers 3 Team Colorado (Colorado) 4 Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) 5 Team Overtime 6 Men of Mackey (Purdue) 7 Athletics Miami 8 India Rising

Round 1

Game 1: No. 2 Friday Beers vs. No. 7 Athetics Miami (Wednesday, July 26, 1 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 3 Team Colorado (Colorado) vs. No. 6 Men of Mackey (Purdue) (Wednesday, July 26, 3 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 4 Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) vs. No. 5 Team Overtime (Wednesday, July 26, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 1 Red Scare (Dayton) vs. No. 8 India Rising (Wednesday, July 26, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Round 2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (Friday, July 28, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (Friday, July 28, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Regional final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Championship week

Quarterfinals

Wichita: Wichita (KU) winner vs. Wichita (WSU) winner (Tuesday, July 25, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

West Virginia: Syracuse winner vs. West Virginia winner (Sunday, July 30, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Dayton: Xavier winner vs. Dayton winner (Monday, July 31, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Louisville: Lubbock winner vs. Louisville winner (Monday, July 31, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Semifinals

Daskalakis Athletic Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wichita quarterfinal winner vs. West Virginia quarterfinal winner (Wednesday, August 2, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

Dayton quarterfinal winner vs. Louisville quarterfinal winner (Wednesday, August 2, 9 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

Championship (Philadelphia): Thursday, August 3, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN