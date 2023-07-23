ESPN 100 guard Ahmad Nowell committed to UConn on Sunday, giving the Huskies their second top-100 recruit in the past 10 days.

Nowell chose Dan Hurley's program over a final four that also included Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

A 6-foot-1 guard from Philadelphia, Nowell is ranked No. 30 overall in the ESPN 100 -- and the No. 6 point guard -- in the class of 2024. The Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) product was one of the catalysts for Team Final's successful season on the Nike EYBL circuit.

In 23 games across the spring and summer, Nowell averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 41% from 3-point range. He had a season-high 25 points against the Oakland Soldiers in the first game of the regular season, then nearly tallied a triple-double (13 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists) against Team CP3 in the final game of the season.

Nowell joins ESPN 100 forward Isaiah Abraham -- who committed earlier this month -- in UConn's 2024 recruiting class. Abraham also had plenty of Nike EYBL success, helping lead Team Takeover to the Peach Jam title.

UConn is once again finishing much of its high school recruiting work early in the commitment cycle. In the 2023 class, the Huskies had all five commitments in the fold by the middle of September, with five-star Stephon Castle and three other ESPN 100 prospects ultimately forming the core of a top-three recruiting class.

The reigning national champions will lean on those incoming freshmen -- along with returnees Tristen Newton, Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban and Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer -- to defend their national title. UConn is ranked No. 5 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25.