LOS ANGELES -- UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin's basketball staff and added two assistants.

Georgeton has spent the last four seasons at UCLA as video coordinator and the team's director of student-athlete development. He replaces Ivo Simovic, who left after one year to be an assistant with the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Nemanja Jovanovic and Brendyn Taylor were added to the staff.

Jovanovic will serve as both an assistant and director of international recruiting. He has had stints at UT Arlington, DePaul and SMU.

Taylor spent the last two seasons as a grad assistant at St. John's. At UCLA, he will help with player development, scouting and oversee a mentoring program for incoming freshmen. Taylor played basketball at Southern California and professionally in Germany.

The NCAA in January approved an increase of two basketball coaches who can participate in skill instruction but may not recruit off campus.