ESPN 100 wing Isaiah Elohim committed to Arkansas on Thursday, giving the Razorbacks their second top-100 recruit in the 2024 class.

Elohim picked Arkansas over a final three that included Villanova and Kansas. He took official visits to all three schools, with the Razorbacks getting the final one in mid-September.

"After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided to commit to Coach Muss [Eric Musselman] and Arkansas men's basketball next fall," Elohim told ESPN. "I would like to thank every coach who recruited me, my family for constantly supporting me, and to God for allowing me to pursue my dream. Woo Pig!"

Elohim becomes the 15th player to commit to Arkansas since the 2020 class -- with all 15 ranked inside the ESPN 100.

"First and foremost, I was very blessed to receive interest from several top programs across the country," he said. "Ultimately, Coach Muss' vision for my career on the court was very aligned with what I see for myself, long term. Arkansas has produced some incredible players that play my same position in recent years, so I feel confident that I can continue developing as a player in their system."

A 6-foot-5 wing from Sierra Canyon School (California), Elohim is ranked No. 53 in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class. He burst onto the scene early in his high school career with a prolific showing at the Nike Peach Jam when he was playing on the 15U circuit and has maintained a lofty ranking in the two years since his breakout. Recently, Elohim averaged 8.9 points in seven games with Team Why Not on the Nike EYBL circuit, while also scoring a team-high 16 points in a nationally-televised loss to Cameron Boozer and Christopher Columbus High School (Florida) at the Hoophall Classic last January.

Elohim has college-ready strength and a lengthy frame that allows him to take defenders on his hip with ease when driving to the basket. He is a proven pull-up shooter from the mid-range and his 3-point shot is developing. What makes him hard to guard is the force and power with which he plays as he scores in transition or in a half-court set. His finishing ability and advanced body control allows him to absorb contact and create three-point-play opportunities at the rim.

Elohim joins fellow ESPN 100 wing Jalen Shelley in Arkansas' 2024 class, as the Razorbacks look to land their third straight nationally-ranked recruiting class. Top-five prospect Tre Johnson has an official visit scheduled to Fayetteville later this month.